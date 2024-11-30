Man stabs family members,hurts himself in bid to escape police custody;dies

A 26-year-old man dies while escaping police custody over his alleged involvement in stabbing his parents and uncle in Mayapuri area of West Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 26, and a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Mayapuri Police station. When the local team reached the spot, the victims told the cops that their son Anshuman Taneja had attacked them with knives. The victims were admitted to the hospital and Anshuman was called as a suspect for questioning at the police station, an official said.

In an attempt to escape, Anshuman pushed the police staff and tried to jump a wall and fell down. He sustained injury on his head and was rushed to a hospital, he added. However, on Thursday he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Advertisement

All due procedures are being followed related to the enquiry into the matter and the family members are being kept updated about the proceedings, the official said. His uncle was discharged from the hospital after treatment while his parents were still under treatment at Base hospital. His father is a retired defence official, police said. Anshuman was the only son of their parents and his sister is married and lives in Delhi.