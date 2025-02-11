Assailants caught for stabbing teenager to death in NE Delhi

Police have apprehended two juveniles for allegedly stabbing a minor to death in Seemapuri, an area in North-East Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, during the interrogation it has been revealed that the deceased was from the same locality and used to allegedly bully the two assailants, demanding for money from them which they weren’t able to pay, which led the assailants to take this extreme step.

Earlier, the body of a minor stabbed to death was found by the residents of Gautampuri area in North -East Delhi, on Sunday, at around 9:45 PM.

According to the Police, after receiving a PCR call a team of local police rushed to the crime scene later that night.

On reaching, the cops found the body of a teenager aged around 17-18 years, lying in a pool of blood. The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team immediately arrived there.

After thorough inspection, the cops got their hands on the assailants. A knife, a weapon of offence, was also recovered from their possession.