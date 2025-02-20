Husband held for woman’s murder in North East Delhi

A 34-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his 27-year-old wife to death over a matrimonial dispute in the Johripur Pulia area of North East Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

According to the cops, based on a PCR call received at the Gokalpuri police station regarding an attack on a woman, a team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her stab wounds in her abdomen while undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

Subsequently, a case under Section 103/1 (murder) was registered and investigation was taken up, said an official.

Advertisement

He added that a thorough scanning of CCTV footage of the vicinity and information collected from local sources helped the police track down Harsh Goel, the husband of the deceased.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence revealing that he killed his wife over a matrimonial dispute. Meanwhile, the police recovered the weapon of the offence and seized the mobile of the deceased from his possession.

The accused was previously involved in two cases under the NDPS Act in Tamil Nadu, according to the cops.