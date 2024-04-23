Sunita Kejriwal visits Prachin Hanuman Mandir

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday visited the ‘Prachin Hanuman Mandir’ here in the city, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Her prayers resonated with hopes for the robust health of the Chief Minister and the prosperity of Delhi’s residents, invoking blessings from Bajrang Bali. This marked a departure from the usual, as CM Kejriwal has been incarcerated and it was possibly her first visit to the temple without him.

After visiting the temple, she said, “May Hanuman Baba give wisdom to everyone and may everyone be blessed! May Hanuman Baba alleviate everyone’s suffering! “Today, I am remembering Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Hanuman Jayanti, but very soon I will come with him to visit Bajrang Bali.”

Advertisement

“It is only because of Hanuman Baba’s grace that Arvind Kejriwal was able to get insulin in jail today,” she said.

Last month, the Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a liquor policy case.