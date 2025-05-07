Students, teachers take part in mock drills in schools across Delhi

Schools across Delhi, on Wednesday, conducted mock drills to train students in disaster response and emergency preparedness following an advisory of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the drills, students practiced evacuations, taking shelter under desks, and switching off electrical appliances after the siren is sounded.

At Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, a mock drill was conducted under ‘Operation Abhyaas’.

The drill started with a siren prompting students to switch off electrical appliances and taking cover under their desks or near walls. Once the siren stopped, they placed their school bags over their heads and calmly moved to designated safe areas.

Speaking on the drill, Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said, “In line with the Indian government’s initiative to strengthen national readiness following recent airstrike reactions and terror threats, our students actively engaged in the simulation learning; how to seek shelter, extend first aid, assist peers, and respond calmly during any such crisis”

This preparation will give them more insight into disaster protocols while developing their civic responsibility and togetherness, Kapur said.

“We thank the Directorate of Education, Delhi, for mandating this awareness program. We stand firm to ensure a safe, alert, and prepared school environment,” she added.

Similar drills were carried out in the schools affiliated to the Delhi government wherein students, teachers, as well as other staff members took part. Notably, the Delhi government on Tuesday had issued an advisory to conduct civil defence awareness and preparedness programs in view of the MHA directives.

The Delhi government has named the initiative ‘Operation Abhyaas’. The drill is being conducted at 55 locations across the city, with support from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), civil defence volunteers, home guards, and youth groups such as NCC, NSS, and NYKS.