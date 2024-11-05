Stone pelted during clash of two groups in North West Delhi

The altercation between two groups of juveniles took a violent turn when they started pelting stones at each other in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

A purported CCTV footage of the stone pelting incident went viral on social media platforms which showed some of the boys throwing stones at each other at the premises of a temple.

According to the police, the people on social media and people are claiming a communal angle in the viral clip, however there is no truth to it as both groups belong to the same religion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Abhishek Dhania said, “During the preliminary investigation it was transpired that both the groups have previous enmity and had some altercation last night and they started pelting stones at each other”.

Dhania added that one of the groups entered the temple premises and the other group kept pelting stones on them.

The DCP said some of the juveniles had previous criminal records and two of them sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

A case under relevant sections under BNS has been registered and the police are taking legal action in the matter.

Additionally, the officer has urged the people not to spread rumours on social media regarding the incident.