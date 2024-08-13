Stone laid for largest multi-level electric bus depot in South Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, along with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxen, laid the foundation stone for India’s largest multi-level electric bus depot at Vasant Vihar in South Delhi on Tuesday.

The bus depot, spanning over 5 acres, marks a significant improvement in the city’s public transport infrastructure with a capacity to accommodate 434 electric buses, 230 cars, and 200 bikes, expanding the current capacity of 125 buses.

The 35 meters tall depot will have six levels of parking, including the basement, with a total built-up area of 7.6 lakh square feet. The project is expected to be complete by August 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 409.94 crore.

Designed to address the issue of sustainability, the depot will feature solar panels capable of generating 600 KWh of energy, 85 EV charging points, and a sewage treatment plant. The facility also incorporates advanced green technologies, energy-efficient systems, and air-purifying plants across all levels.

The depot’s design includes practical elements such as a 6-meter-wide ramp for smooth traffic flow, maintenance pits at the ground level, and parking for buses at a 45-degree angle on the upper floors. The structure will use a piling foundation to minimize vibrations, given the presence of a DMRC line underneath.

Speaking on the occasion, the transport minister said the multilevel electric bus depot is not only a transportation hub but also a symbol of Delhi’s future-oriented vision for urban mobility. “This depot will significantly enhance our capacity to manage the growing public transportation demand while setting new sustainability and innovation standards,” he added.

“With advanced green technologies, energy-efficient systems, and solar panels providing shade and renewable energy, the facility will not only meet today’s needs but also serve as a model for future urban infrastructure projects,” he said.