Steep rise in temperature likely in Odisha after March 25

The day and night temperature across Odisha is expected to rise after March 25 with the mercury likely to reach 44 degrees C in some interior districts while it would hover between 38 and 40 degrees C in the coastal belt, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA said on Tuesday.

The prevailing temperature ranging between 39 to 41 degrees C in interior Odisha and 36 to 37 degrees C in coastal districts would continue till March 25. The temperature is likely to cross 40 degrees C and reach 44 degrees C in the interior and western districts between March 28 and 31 due to strengthening of northwesterly dry hot wind flow towards the state, a CEC bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the deep depression which lay over east central Bay of Bengal had crossed the Myanmar coast on Tuesday, it said adding an upper air north-south trough located over central India was moving eastwards and would reach north east India and north Bay of Bengal on March 26.

There was a probability of light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by rain at one or two locations in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur between Tuesday and Saturday. But it would not abate the present heat wave like conditions in the state, the bulletin said.