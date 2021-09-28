Fresh low-pressure area to drench Odisha

A fresh low-pressure area (LOPAR) formed over the north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining the West Bengal coast today which is likely to intensify into a depression and cross the West Bengal coast tonight, according to the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA here.

The system now shows erratic characteristics about its centre and is expected to cause widespread rain in coastal Odisha and adjoining districts from today till Tuesday (September 28 to October 5), Dr. S.C. Sahu, Director of CEC, said.

The system may cause moderate to heavy rain in south coastal and adjoining south interior districts from October 1 due to interaction of another cyclonic circulation over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, he said adding rainfall of varying intensity would drench wide areas stretching from north coastal to south coastal districts.