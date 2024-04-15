Staying in jail gave me more strength, determination: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said that he is now more confident and the time he spent behind the bars has further strengthened his determination.

Singh claimed that the alleged conspiracy of the BJP to break AAP leaders’ morale by sending them to jail has fallen flat. He added that instead of being discouraged, their courage to continue the fight against dictatorship has increased.

Through a video message, Singh expressed that by sending him to jail, the ruling dispensation at the Centre and PM have strengthened his 30 years of struggle and determination.

“After spending six months in jail, I have come out of penance to prepare the path ahead and to further strengthen those paths. What I was doing was absolutely right. I will move forward on the same path with more strength,” he added.

Releasing the video message ten days after his release from jail, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Singh shared his experience of being in jail for six months and revealed how his term in jail gave him the opportunity to think about his journey, meet his heroes, and prepare for his journey ahead.

The AAP leader was arrested on October 4, 2023 in the Delhi excise policy case and was granted bail on April 2 by the Supreme Court.

“I have been out of jail for the last 10 days and I have been sleeping peacefully. I was in jail for six months and I was kept in isolation for a few days,” he said.

“I read the documents from the Kala Pani Jail and then I realised, the past 30 years that I have dedicated to social service and politics to serve the people, maybe I was on the right path,” he added.