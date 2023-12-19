Odisha STF seizes heroin worth over Rs one crore

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Odisha police made a seizure of brown sugar ((heroin), valued at more than Rs one crore in the black market and arrested a drug peddler from a highway side village in Keonjhar district.

“On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, Bhubaneswar on the side NH-49 near Jodiaghati under Keonjhar Town police station jurisdiction against illegal dealing/possession of Narcotic Drugs and the drug peddler identified as Rajendra Kumar Majhi (46) was arrested,’’ STF said in a statement on Tuesday.

During search, contraband brown sugar (heroin) weighing 1.080 Kg and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession. The accused could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which he was arrested and was sent to the District & Sessions Judge, Keonjhar, the statement added.

A Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 74 Kg of heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 116 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 3. 630 Kg and arrested more than 184 drug dealers and peddlers. The STF also destroyed more than 62 Kg of seized brown sugar in the last one year, it further stated.

Chemical name of brown sugar is Di- acetyl Morphine. It is made from Opium with some chemicals like Acetic anhydride etc. It is a prohibited narcotic drug under NDPS Act, 1985, the STF further informed.