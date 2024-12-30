South-West Delhi Police arrests 153 under NDPS Act, seizes large quantities of drugs and illicit liquor in 2024

In a concerted effort to combat the rising menace of drug abuse and the illegal liquor trade, the South West district police apprehended 153 individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2024, according to an official statement on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Chaudhary said, “As part of a special campaign against drug peddlers, 137 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, resulting in the arrest of 153 individuals. The operation led to the recovery of 151.456 kg of ganja, 0.117 kg of smack, 0.1108 kg of heroin, and 0.195 kg of other narcotic substances.”

Advertisement

Under the Excise Act, the police registered 428 cases, leading to the apprehension of 481 individuals and the seizure of 34,657.74 liters of illicit liquor and 4,974 units of beer. Additionally, various vehicles used in illegal activities were confiscated, including 47 cars, 37 two-wheelers, 7 tempos, 2 autos, and 5 e-rickshaws, the DCP reported.

Advertisement

To enhance public awareness, the police organized educational initiatives such as video display boards at key locations and street plays (Nukkad Natak) to highlight the dangers of drug abuse. These efforts aimed to garner public support for creating a drug-free society, Chaudhary added.