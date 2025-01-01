Somnath Bharti has lost political ground, says Kapoor

Responding to Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti’s allegations regarding the demolition drive, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Wednesday said that the AAP leader, a three-time MLA, has completely lost his political ground due to his alleged misbehaviour.

Kapoor further said that during the recent Lok Sabha elections, Bharti was the candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency. He added that Bharti is now accusing the Congress candidate, who had been his own alliance manager during that election.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson further claimed that most of the AAP leaders are frustrated and fear defeat in the upcoming assembly polls.

He alleged that besides Bharti, AAP leaders Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Arvind Kejriwal are also likely to face defeat in the upcoming assembly polls.

Kapoor further hit out at the AAP leaders, claiming that the fear of defeat is why everyone, from Kejriwal to Somnath Bharti, is avoiding discussions on development and governance during the election campaign, and instead aims to divert attention.

The BJP leader further said that this time, the people of the city will not fall for any tricks and will vote for the real issues affecting the national capital.