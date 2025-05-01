Smart water dispensing machine at ISBT Kashmere Gate for people amid summer heat

Amid soaring temperatures in Delhi, the government has come up with an initiative to provide clean and cold drinking water to the public with the first Smart Water Dispensing Machine inaugurated on Thursday by Water Minister Parvesh Verma at ISBT Kashmere Gate.

The project is being executed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework.

Advertisement

Verma inspected the functioning of the machine and instructed officials to roll out similar machines across the city in a phased manner.

Advertisement

He said, “We want to ensure that no one in Delhi stays thirsty. This Smart Water Dispensing Machine is not just a technical solution, but a transformative initiative rooted in the spirit of public service. In the coming months, such machines will be installed at major locations across Delhi to provide free, clean, and chilled water to every citizen,” Verma added.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this Smart Water Dispensing Machine will ensure 24×7 availability of chilled, purified, and safe drinking water to the public.

Introduced under the Heat Action Plan 2025, this initiative is not just a summer-relief measure but also a step toward building a smart and citizen-friendly Delhi, the minister said.

According to the minister, this smart solution is expected to benefit lakhs of Delhi residents.

Under this pilot project, such machines will soon be installed at other high-footfall locations including markets, hospitals, schools, and bus terminals.