Slum dwellers continue to suffer under AAP, BJP: Yadav

On the 19th day of Nyay Yatra, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged that the slum dwellers continued to suffer under the AAP and BJP governments as no substantial change has come to their lives in the last decade in the national capital.

The Yatra has covered almost 400 km passing through the assembly segments of RK Puram, Okhla, with several prominent leaders such as ex-MP Parvez Hashmi, AICC secretary in-charge of Delhi Sukhwinder Singh Dani, Anil Bhardwaj, Ragini Nayak, Ali Mehndi, and Parvez Alam among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said during the BJP and AAP rule, the slum dwellers have been treated as a mere vote bank by both parties only to be betrayed after coming to power.

“During the Yatra, it was shocking to note that these poor people live in inhuman conditions without even basic civic amenities like potable water, sanitation, and garbage piled up around them,” he added.

The Congress leader claimed that Kejriwal and the BJP have a slanging match about “jhuggi tourism” but both were united in demolishing the JJ clusters to drive the poor out of the capital. “The residents of the city need to remain alert of the intentions of the BJP as the Centre hiked the CNG prices in all the cities, except Delhi, which they will immediately increase after the Assembly elections, in February 2025,” he said.