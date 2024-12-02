Slight improvement in AQI for second day but remains in ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved slightly on Monday as it remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day, providing not much relief from bad air.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s daily AQI bulletin on Monday said that the national capital’s average air quality level was recorded at 280, reeling under the ‘poor’ category, which was a mere 5 points less severe, as compared to Sunday’s 285.

Prominent pollutants in the city’s air were the PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles, and the data put up by the pollution monitoring agency was based on the readings from 38 monitoring stations across the city.

However, 14 areas in the city recorded AQI in the very poor category prominently, Shadipur at 342, Nehru Nagar 335, Jahangirpuri 311 among others.

However, the measures under the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) anti- pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in force, other than a few exceptions announced by the agency earlier.

Government agencies are implementing a host of steps to mitigate the pollutants from city’s air, that include deployment of anti- smog guns, mechanical sweepers to curb dust generated on roads, while the traffic police and transport department are conducting drives to keep a check on the polluting vehicles and to prevent vehicles restricted under GRAP from playing on national capital’s roads.

A large number of vehicles operating with invalid pollution under control certificates have been fined by the agencies concerned.