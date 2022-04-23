Slaughter House in Aligarh closed after NGT order

An illegal slaughterhouse, HMA Agro Industries Limited in Aligarh’s Kol Tehsil has been closed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Boardfollowing the National Green Tribunal order.

The NGT took this decision in a plea related to the water pollution in the area. The slaughterhouse was located near Mathurs bypass road in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The deciosion to close the battoir was taken by the principal bench of NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, who was dealing a plea against the abattoir in spite of a closure order under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 by the State Pollution Control Board on July 7, 2020.

In the same case in November last year, the Tribunal had sought an action taken report from the pollution control board.

In a report on February 19, the Pollution Control Board informed informed the Tribunal that the slaughterhouse was lying closed in view of its closure order.

In a latest order issued on April 21 the Tribunal said that the slaughterhouse might not be allowed to be opened unless environmental norms were duly complied.