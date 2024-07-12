Logo

Sixteen-year-old boy shot dead in North East Delhi

The deceased, a resident of Kabir Nagar, succumbed to a gunshot injury on his back during treatment at a hospital.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 12, 2024 10:00 pm

Representative Image (IANS)

A sixteen-year-old class 11th student was allegedly shot dead by some boys in North East Delhi’s Jafrabad area, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, on Thursday night, a call about a shootout was received at the Police Station Jafrabad. The complainant, who is the deceased’s brother, said he, along with his younger brother and a friend, was coming out of a shop after buying some T-shirts at around 9.00 pm when some boys came on two scootys and followed them.

According to the complainant, the suspects tried to take the complainant, his brother, and his friend with them, but as they resisted, one of them fired at his younger brother. He was rushed to the GTB Hospital but could not survive the gunshot wound. Later, his body was sent for post-mortem, the police added.

According to a senior police official, while the reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, the boys seem to know each other and live in the same locality in the Welcome area of North East Delhi.

A case has been registered under appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act the probe has been initiated in the matter. CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify and apprehend the culprits.

