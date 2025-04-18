Sirsa orders crackdown on illegal dhabas

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday ordered a crackdown on illegal dhabas (eateries) being operated in the city.

During an inspection in Rajouri Garden in West Delhi, he said that there are many illegal dhabas and meat shops operating without permission.

“This will not be tolerated in Delhi or in any area. Today, I have instructed the district commissioner and the additional commissioner to take action and demolish all these illegal dhabas. They will be sealed, and their water and electricity connections will be stopped,” the Minister added.

Moreover, he further stated that such eateries are being operated illegally in various parts of the city which is not only increasing the problem of traffic jams but also affecting the daily life of the locals.

“I have given clear orders to officials to remove all these illegal eates in the next 24 hours. The law has to be followed by all,” Sirsa elaborated.

Furthermore, the MLA from Rajouri Garden also said that people are being forced to sell houses by opening illegal meat shops in residential colonies.

“We will take full action to ensure that our Delhiites do not live in the midst of such inconvenience under any circumstances,” he said.