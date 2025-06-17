Sirsa leads stakeholder dialogue to revive Delhi’s village industries

In a significant step towards reviving traditional industries and empowering grassroots entrepreneurship in the national capital, Delhi’s Minister for Industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday led a stakeholder consultation on “Skill Enhancement for Village Industries” organized by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB).

The consultation, held at the DKVIB headquarters, brought together over 50 stakeholders, including industry experts, young entrepreneurs, artisans, self-help group representatives, and government officials. The discussions focused on identifying actionable areas for reviving the Board and creating scalable models for skilling, self-employment, and market linkages.

Sirsa highlighted skilling as a powerful tool to restore India’s age-old legacy of self-reliant village industries.

The minister said, “The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local,’ is making a historic push to bring Khadi and small-scale industries into the mainstream economy.”

He added that the government’s effort is not merely to revive a board, but to revive the spirit of ‘Atmanirbharta’ deeply rooted in the country’s soil.

Established in 1983 through the extension of the Himachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board Act (1966), the DKVIB has remained underutilized for decades.

Recognizing its untapped potential, the Delhi Government has, for the first time, allocated Rs 50 crore in the 2025–26 budget estimates, specifically for its revival, a move seen as a watershed moment in the Board’s history.

As part of the new roadmap, DKVIB will soon launch thematic skill-building workshops focused on heritage crafts, natural textiles, leatherwork, eco-friendly packaging, pottery, and food processing. These workshops will integrate modern technology, branding strategies, and digital marketing support to empower artisans and rural producers.

The consultation also explored models for cluster-based micro-industrial development, the introduction of skilling-cum-credit schemes, the creation of incubation centres for rural enterprises, and establishing direct linkages with urban markets through e-commerce platforms.

Reiterating the government’s long-term commitment, Sirsa said, “We want to ensure that Delhi’s youth, artisans, and traditional workers don’t just get skilled, but also receive the resources, networks, and guidance to build their own ventures.”

He termed this a capacity-building initiative, calling it a step toward economic transformation.

The revival of DKVIB is part of Delhi’s broader strategy to align local economic development with national goals of employment generation, sustainable production, and rural empowerment, the minister added.