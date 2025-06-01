Sirsa announces fivefold hike in stipend for students training in handloom

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday announced that the government has decided to increase the stipend for students pursuing handloom training under the Plan Scheme ‘Promotion of Handloom’ by five times.

The government has announced that the stipend will be increased from the existing Rs 400 per month to Rs 2,000 per month for students undergoing training in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd years.

Moreover, the educational book and tour allowance has also been proposed to increase from Rs 1,000 per year to Rs 5,000 per year, applicable to students in their second and third years.

These enhanced rates will come into effect from the academic session 2025–26. It is worth noting that the current rates have remained unchanged since 2009–10 and no revisions have been made since then, Sirsa added.

“This is a strategic investment in our youth and the timeless legacy of Indian handlooms. It’s not merely a revision of numbers, but a conscious step to strengthen the foundation on which our future artisans stand. Even modest support, when thoughtfully directed, can empower students to complete their training with dignity and contribute meaningfully to the revival and modernisation of traditional crafts,” he added.

For the financial year 2025–26, an allocation of Rs 10 lakh has been earmarked to meet the expenditure under the scheme, the Minister said.