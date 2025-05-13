Two arrested in Sudan Gurung assault case

Darjeeling Police have arrested two youths, Vivek Gurung and Ajit Rai, in connection with the assault on Sudan Gurung, an activist known for his stance against alleged irregularities in teachers’ recruitment, even in the Hills.

According to police sources, the two accused were produced before the Darjeeling District Court on Monday. Gurung was attacked near the Supermarket area in Darjeeling on the night of 8 May and is currently undergoing treatment at Darjeeling District Hospital.

Advertisement

Public outrage had been growing over the slow progress of the investigation, with many expressing frustration over the police’s initial failure to identify the attackers.

Advertisement

The case took a political turn with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Anit Thapa stepping in. Speaking to the media, Mr Thapa said: “Sudan is not my enemy. He must get justice.” He further asserted: “Whatever the outcome of the investigation and whoever is found guilty, I will stand for justice.”

The police have assured that the investigation is ongoing, and daily updates are being monitored closely by the administration.