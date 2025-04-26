Travel advisory issued for north Sikkim after landslides

Authorities have issued an urgent travel advisory for North Sikkim following relentless rainfall and massive landslides that have severely disrupted road connectivity and triggered flood-like conditions across the region.

Though the weather briefly cleared this morning, major landslides were reported at Munshithang on the Lachen-Chungthang road and at Lema/Bob on the Lachung-Chungthang road, according to Mangan district superintendent of police Sonam Dechu Bhutia.

Advertisement

In response to the hazardous conditions, travel permits to North Sikkim were suspended for the day, and all previously issued permits have been officially cancelled. Tour operators have been strictly instructed not to send tourists to the affected areas until further notice.

Advertisement

Police and local authorities have successfully evacuated many tourists who were stranded due to heavy mudslides. The landslides have caused extensive damage to the Chungthang-Lachung and Chungthang-Lachen routes, cutting off access to key tourist destinations such as Lachen and Lachung.

Officials confirmed that multiple road sections remain impassable, and restoration work is likely to take several days. Tourists who had taken shelter in Chungthang have since returned to Gangtok.

As per latest estimates, around 600 tourists and 100 vehicles remain in Lachen, while approximately 800 tourists and 150 vehicles are stationed in Lachung. Police have advised hoteliers and tourists to remain at their respective accommodations until the roads are cleared.

The district administration, in coordination with local police, is working round-the-clock to ensure tourist safety and expedite road restoration efforts.