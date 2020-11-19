Six persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Siliguri today, sources said. A 30-year-old resident of Bhaktinagar area died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, three persons died at the dedicated hospital for Covid-19 patients at Matigara. The deaths included a 70-yearold resident of Hakim Para in Siliguri, a 53-year-old from Naxalbari, and a 64- year-old resident of Sukantanagr. A 70-year-old resident of Desh Bandhu Para in Siliguri also died at another designated hospital at Kawakhali, while a 44- year=old person from Kalimpong died in a private nursing home on Sevoke Road.

103 cases in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling district recorded 103 new cases of Covid-19 today, sources said. Fifty-six of the fresh cases were from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, two from Darjeeling Municipality, four from Kharibari, one from Sukna, three from Kurseong Municipality, 15 from Matigara, eight from Mirik, 12 from Naxalbari, one from Phansidewa, and one from Sukhia Pokhari. A total of 26 cases were also found in the Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC. Also today, 52 Covid patients were either discharged from hospitals or they eneded their home isolation period, officials said.

60 in Malda

Another 60 Covid-19 cases were found in Malda yesterday. A total of 48 of the 1010 samples tested at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital through the RT-PCR method was found positive, while the remaining cases were detected in rapid antigen tests, sources said. Among the fresh cases, 15 were from areas under the English Bazaar Municipality and 12 from Old Malda Municipality, while the remaining were from various blocks across the district.

40 in North Dinajpur

North Dinajpur recorded 40 fresh cases of covid-19 in different blocks of the district in the past 24 hours, sources said. Most of the patients were accommodated in Covid hospitals in Raiganj and Islampur, while some of them were asked to undergo treatment in home isolation. According to a health officer at the district health office, the district has so far detected 5448 cases of the virus.