Covid Care Network (CCN), an organisation of doctors, healthcare workers and Covid survivors, has taken an initiative to set up an online ‘National Covid Memorial’ for people to share memories of their near and dear ones, whom they lost due to Covid-19, and pay them tributes.

According to the CCN, many people lost their family members and friends unexpectedly during the pandemic, but that they remained fresh in memories.

“We have been fighting Covid-19 and many of us have already lost our near and dear ones. Bereaved people can now share their memories, feelings, and experiences of those close ones with the common people. We can feel the pain of losing someone. The effort is part of our plan to create a National Covid Memorial,” said the coordinator of the Siliguri chapter of the network and associate professor of pathology at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Dr Kalyan Khan.

“Along with a photo of the deceased, people can write within 200 words and send them to [email protected] or in WhatasApp at 9886002630. The same will be uploaded after the senders give their final consent,” Dr Khan said.

More than 200 persons died of Covid-19 in Darjeeling district alone, according to sources. The bereaved family members can contact Dr Kalyan Khan on 9733347243 for queries regarding the memorial and can even record their messages by way of which they will not even have to write them down.

“This is a personal gesture to give due importance to an individual. No sponsorships will be accepted for this humble, heartfelt endeavour. Hopefully, this effort would also work to stop more deaths in the future. Let us move forward in memory and on behalf of those near and dear ones whom we lost during this fateful pandemic period,” Dr Khan said.