Monkey business: Darjeeling residents rattled by fear of simians

Darjeeling’s scenic charm is being shadowed by an escalating monkey menace that has left both locals and tourists on edge. In a bid to curb the crisis, the Darjeeling Municipality has issued a strict advisory urging residents not to feed monkeys. Defying this directive will now invite penalties.

At the heart of the trouble is Chowrasta, locally referred to as “Mall”, where monkeys, bold and ever-increasing in number, roam freely. From chasing morning walkers to snatching food and bags from tourists, these simians have turned daily strolls into anxious encounters. As one elderly local put it, “Earlier, we fed them with devotion. Now, we pray they don’t come near.”

The municipal office has been flooded with complaints, with residents demanding immediate action—caging and relocating the animals—before the situation spirals further. “We feel trapped in our own homes while the monkeys roam free,” said a schoolteacher from a nearby neighbourhood.

The monkey intrusions aren’t confined to public spaces. They’ve entered homes, shops, and even educational institutions. Students, particularly at Southfield College, have reported terrifying run-ins—some involving bites. “We no longer enjoy breaks. We’re constantly alert, as if expecting an ambush,” said a student.

Anuradha Rai, principal of Southfield College, said the menace is now “beyond control.” She confirmed that monkeys have broken into the college library, damaging books and scaring students. In a temporary measure, posters of langurs, the monkeys’ natural rivals, were put up to deter them. “But the illusion wore off quickly. These monkeys are not afraid anymore,” she said.

Chairman of Darjeeling Municipality Dipen Thakuri, said a joint committee has been formed with the forest department to deal with the crisis. “The monkey population has increased significantly. The forest department has begun installing cages in key areas, but these things take time,” he said.

Importantly, he added that the municipality is prepared to fine individuals who continue to feed monkeys despite warnings. “Yes, we respect religious sentiments, and we understand that feeding monkeys is part of tradition in areas near temples,” Mr Thakuri stated. “But this practice is worsening the problem. If people continue feeding them, we will have no choice but to impose fines. The safety of the public must come first.”

He further appealed to residents: “Let’s not mistake fear for faith. Show respect by allowing nature to stay at a safe distance.”

Once a gentle fixture in the town’s romanticised imagery, monkeys are now a source of daily dread. What began as acts of kindness and devotion have slowly turned into a dangerous indulgence—transforming the iconic streets of Darjeeling into uneasy zones where reverence battles reality.