As the lockdown in force for the past 14 days in municipality areas under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and some towns in the Hills ends tonight, GTA chairman Anit Thapa today said that they will not extend the restrictions further.

The GTA and the district administration had imposed a total lockdown for seven days in the first phase, as the number of Covid cases saw a rise, while they further extended it for another seven days.

The lockdown was in force in Municipality areas of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Mirik and Kurseong,and some other places like Tindharia, Bijanbari, SukhiaPokhari, and Sonada, where Covid-19 cases had been detected.

“I would like to thank the entire people in the GTA region who followed the lockdown strictly for the last two weeks. I would like to announce that there will be no further extension of the current lockdown,” the GTA Chairman, MrThapa, said.

“We are constantly monitoring the Covid situation in the GTA region and if needed in the future, we will announce further lockdowns only in containment zones,” he added.

Mr Thapa also appealed to the people to follow health guidelines and wear masks at all times as they did not want to loosen their grip on the situation,which, he said, was improving.

“If we can maintain our current testing trend, which has been very encouraging, we might even flatten the coronavirus curve in the coming weeks,” he said.

22 cases in Kalimpong

Meanwhile, around 22 Covid-19 cases were found in the Kalimpong sub-division today, with most of them (15) in the Teesta and Melliareas.

The remaining cases are from areas under the Kalimpong Municipality, sources said.