25 containment zones to come up in city: Hakim

In the wake of rapid jump in Covid cases in the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to set up about 25 containment zones in areas where there are more than four to five cases while affected residential flats

will be treated as micro-containment zones.

Addressing a Press conference, Firhad Hakim, KMC Mayor, today said that containment zones would be set up at about 25 places in the city. He said the containment zones would be similar to what was set up before which includes barricading a lane of the area with signage. Police personnel will also be there to ensure no one violates the rule, he assured.

“There are also affected Covid patients in residential flats. In this case, that particular flat will be treated as a micro containment zone. We will, however, keep vigilance to ensure the patients are following isolation guidelines and

not leave their apartments. This is important because if a Covid infected person steps out of their flat and use the common elevator or staircase, the infection can spread to other residents in the housing complex,” Hakim said.

The Mayor also said that KMC is taking up a massive sanitisation drive where city markets and roads will be sanitised regularly by the civic body. “We have also asked shopkeepers to put on signboards, reading ‘No Mask No Sale’. The vendors are being told not to sell any item to any consumer without a mask. Also, we are urging the chambers of commerce to contribute towards setting up sanitiser tunnels in markets- an initiative that was taken by them in the last two years during the first and second waves.”

The civic body is also conducting public awareness drives using public address systems. The Mayor also confirmed that the KMC is making three Covid safe homes functional from tomorrow evening. He said there are Covid patients who don’t have the provisions of isolation at home. These people can utilise the KMC Covid safe homes. “The Omicron variant is though not leading to fatality, it is highly contagious,” he warned.

Meanwhile, sources said the boroughs where containment zones are likely to be set up are- 3,7,8,9 and 10. Also, the KMC today began vaccination of students in the 15-18 age group across 37 Covaxin KMC centres and at the premises of about 16 schools in the city.

Hakim expressed concerns about cases in the Indian Institute of Management hostel. He said that KMC has requested the institute’s authorities to ensure the Covid positive hostel residents isolate themselves in their rooms.