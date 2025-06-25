Landslides disrupt road and rail connectivity in N Bengal, northeast

Heavy overnight rainfall continuing into Tuesday morning triggered multiple landslides across several vulnerable stretches of national highway 10, severely affecting traffic movement between Siliguri and Sikkim via Kalimpong in North Bengal.

Simultaneously, a major landslip disrupted railway services in Assam’s Haflong section, forcing Northeast Frontier Railway to suspend operations in parts of the Lumding–Badarpur hill section.

According to the NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd), landslide-prone spots like Seti Jhora, Selfie Dara, Birik Dara, Likhuveer, Melli, and Bhalu Khola were affected as rain loosened slopes along the corridor. The worst-hit stretch near Likhuveer and 29th Mile continues to pose safety concerns due to falling boulders, despite efforts to reopen the highway.

District police authorities confirmed that traffic is being regulated as per the evolving situation. Machinery has been deployed at critical points to clear debris and ensure partial traffic flow. However, with intermittent rock fall still being reported, especially near Likhuveer, the situation remains precarious.

Meanwhile, train services in the vital Haflong section of Assam were abruptly halted after a landslide in the New Haflong–Jatinga Lampur stretch, which was attributed to ongoing road repair work undertaken by the NHAI. The repair activities reportedly disturbed the slope stability between the road and the railway line, causing a mass of land and boulders to shift onto the track.

In a press release, the Northeast Frontier Railway stated that due to unsafe conditions, especially with water flowing directly onto the railway tracks, train movement in the Lumding–Badarpur section has been suspended with immediate effect. This has led to the cancellation and short-termination of multiple trains operating in the region, which serves as a crucial link to the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and areas of the Barak Valley.

“The downstream slope between the road and railway track gave way, causing severe structural instability,” said an N.F. Railway official. “We have engaged manpower and machinery to clear debris, but passenger safety is our utmost priority.”

The Lumding Division of N F Railway has formally written to the NHAI, urging it to undertake immediate and effective slope protection work to prevent further damage to the rail infrastructure. With the monsoon intensifying, officials fear further deterioration if corrective measures are not taken on a war footing.