Indo-Pak tension forces SMC to postpone platinum jubilee celebrations

“We are committed to promoting civic pride and environmental consciousness, even as we put the larger celebrations on hold,” mayor Deb concluded. ) had initially planned a grand festival to commemorate its platinum jubilee. However, in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, mayor Goutam Deb announced today that the 75th-anniversary celebrations have been postponed.

“Although a ceasefire agreement is in place between the two countries, various government advisories and restrictions in view of the current geopolitical situation have compelled us to defer the event,” Mr Deb said after a high-level meeting at the civic headquarters.

Despite the postponement, the SMC has decided to move forward with other meaningful initiatives. One of the key projects will be the publication of a comprehensive book on Siliguri’s history, culture, and urban evolution. A committee comprising local writers, researchers, and historians has already been formed to spearhead the documentation process.

Speaking to reporters, mayor Deb said that the civic body will invite educationists and scholars to contribute articles focusing on the SMC jurisdiction and adjoining areas. The aim is to present a collective intellectual portrait of the city and its legacy.

Additionally, the SMC is planning a three-day programme dedicated to raising awareness about river conservation and environmental protection. Scheduled to begin on 5 June, World Environment Day, the programme will include cultural events, discussions on nature and sustainability, and tree plantation drives across the city.

“We are committed to promoting civic pride and environmental consciousness, even as we put the larger celebrations on hold,” mayor Deb concluded.