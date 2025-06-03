Evacuation begins in Lachung as roads reopen; rescue efforts on

The evacuation of stranded tourists from Lachung in north Sikkim began today, marking a major breakthrough after days of relentless rain, landslides, and road blockages that had cut off the picturesque tourist destination.

Thanks to the persistent efforts of the north district administration—particularly the district collector (DC) and superintendent of police (SP)—the crucial Chungthang–Phidang Road in Mangan district has been restored, allowing movement from the high-altitude hamlet. With improved weather conditions today, authorities are hopeful for a smooth and safe operation.

The first convoy of 18 tourist vehicles has already reached Phidang in Lower Dzongu. Leading the operation on the ground was DC Mangan, Anant Jain, who accompanied the convoy to ensure the safe transit of all passengers.

As per the latest update, a convoy of 284 vehicles and 16 motorbikes, carrying a total of 1,678 tourists (737 men, 561 women, and 380 children), has successfully crossed the Theng Check Post en route to Phidang. From there, they will proceed towards Gangtok via the Lachung–Chungthang–Siphgyer–Phidang route.

The large-scale evacuation is being carried out in coordination with the district administration, police, Army, BRO, ITBP, forest department, Lachung Dzumsa, TAAS, SHRA, drivers’ associations, other tourism stakeholders, and the local public.

DC Jain commended the seamless cooperation between all agencies and reaffirmed that efforts are underway to restore road access to Lachen, where another group of tourists remains stranded. Once the route is functional, their evacuation will also begin.

Meanwhile, with the monsoon season approaching and heavy rainfall continuing across the region, authorities have warned of the increased risk of landslides and road closures. The Sikkim tourism department has issued an advisory, urging tourists to remain cautious and follow updates from official sources.

“Your safety remains our utmost priority,” the department stated. “In case of any unforeseen circumstances, the government will ensure prompt relief and evacuation support for all stranded tourists.”

Tragedy Strikes Chatten: Landslide Claims Lives

In a separate incident, a deadly landslide struck the Chatten region of North Sikkim around 7 p.m. on Sunday, leaving three confirmed dead and several others feared trapped under the debris. Some of the victims are believed to be security personnel.

Search and rescue operations continue under challenging terrain, led by the district police and administration, with support from the Army, BRO, ITBP, NDRF, fire and medical teams, IHCAE Chemchey, TAAS, and local volunteers.

Authorities are also continuing efforts to locate eight tourists missing since a tragic vehicle accident in Mangan district on 29 May. The two survivors of the incident, who were admitted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok, are now reported to be in stable condition and recovering well.

DGP Welcomes Evacuated Tourists

In a compassionate gesture, the director general of police, Sikkim, Akshay Sachdeva personally received the evacuated tourists at Phidang today. He was joined by IGP (Law and Order) Tashi Wangyal, DIG (Gangtok Range) Pratap Pradhan, and SP Mangan Sonam Detchu Bhutia.

Grateful tourists thanked the government of Sikkim and all the personnel and agencies involved in the massive rescue operation for their tireless service during the crisis.