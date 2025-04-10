CM Tamang congratulates Sikkim’s achievers

Ten exceptionally bright girl students from across Sikkim have secured admission to the prestigious Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya in Gwalior under the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Scholarship (CMMS), following their outstanding academic performance.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) said: “I have full faith that these young achievers will excel in their new academic environment and shine brightly—bringing pride to their parents and to Sikkim.”

“As they set off on this new chapter in Gwalior, they carry with them not just their books, but the hopes and dreams of their families, communities, and our entire state,” the chief minister added.

