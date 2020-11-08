Darjeeling’s BJP MP, Raju Bista, today said that Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung may have switched sides to the Trinamul Congress out of compulsion. He also said that he had not thought even in his dreams that Mr Gurung would quit the BJP and join the TMC.

Talking to reporters at the Bagdogra Airport here, Mr Bista said: “The political scenario in this region, especially in the Hills, has changed. Politically, Bimal Gurung now belongs to the TMC, but personally I have good relations with him and I respect all other members of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha. As I too belong to the Gorkha community, there is a blood relation.”

“Bimal Gurung perhaps joined the TMC out of compulsion. They would be able to answer that. But elections are far away, at least seven months. In the meantime, we must see another change. But it is a matter of regret that the GTA (Gorkhaland Territorial Administration) has failed to serve the people under the leadership of Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa in association with the TMC-led state government. But in politics, all things are possible and it has come true. Bimal Daju joined the TMC, which I had not thought even in my dreams.”

According to him, there is a ‘natural alliance’ between the Gorkhas and the BJP.

“Just like the Gorkhas can sacrifice and give blood for the nation, BJP believes in the same philosophy of sacrifice to protect the nation. I think all Gorkhas support the BJP and they would support the BJP,” Mr Bista, who is also the BJP’s national spokesperson, said.

“I ensure them that reasons for supporting BJP would be on two issues–tribal status for 11 communities and Permanent Political Solution, mentioned in the manifesto before the elections,” he said.

He further said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been applying a divideandrule policy by holding meetings with the Binoy Tamang faction of the Morcha, while on the other hand providing shelter to Mr Gurung. “I have come to know that the TMC, with help from Binoy Tamang, is taking out rallies in the Hills against Mr Gurung. The CM had applied the same policy, dividing people after forming 16 development boards, but she did not succeed,” he said.

According to him, the BJP tried to free Mr Gurung, but failed because law and order is a state’s subject. “But I want Mamata didi to fulfill her promise to Bimal Gurung so that he and many other people can return home freely as soon as possible. Everyone knows how the TMC-led administration harassed Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung and his associates,” the MP said.

He also said it was high time that the “1.5 crore Gorkhas” maintained unity.

“We need to maintain unity to save the CIL (Culture, Identity and Language). Gorkhas need not bow their heads as I am here,” he said.

Mr Bista also asked why the state government had been “sleeping” for nine-and-ahalf years and was reluctant to address issues related to the Matua and Namasudra communities. “They are in power since 2011, but they were least bothered with providing basic rights to our Namasudra and Matua brothers and sisters. It is also surprising to note that the state government has finally realized to give land rights to refugee families, conveniently timed right before the elections.”

“In order to protect Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh and Hindu minority communities from the nearby Islamic nations, our Government implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Implementation of the CAA was undertaken to protect communities like Namasudra and Matua so that they could live a life of equality, dignity and opportunity. But, as many will recall, when we enacted CAA, it was TMC that had protested the most,” Mr Bista said.

“I want to ask CM Mamata Banerjee why her government is denying Parja Patta for tea garden workers, cinchona garden workers, residents of DI Fund land, and forest dwellers of Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars?” he said.