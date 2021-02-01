The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) today came down heavily on Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung, labelling him and his party leaders as betrayers. The party also maintained that their alliance partners were serious about issues mentioned in the BJP manifesto and said it believed that they will be fulfilled.

GNLF president Mann Ghisingh was today addressing a public meeting at the Motor Stand here to mark the death anniversary of their leader Subash Ghisingh who died on 29 January 2015.

“I will not take names, but politics of lies and false dreams are being done by a leader here. We welcome back the leader to the Hills, but the things you are keeping in front of the people are all lies. You have already surrendered in Kolkata and have bowed down your head. People thought you were their leader and would bring in Gorkhaland, and we had worked alongside you for the sake of unity,” said Mr Ghisingh, who, however, did not name Mr Gurung.

“You could not even wait for some months until the Assembly elections, and betrayed the people here. We cannot leave the people halfway without our issue becoming a reality,” said the GNLF president, adding that there was very less time, and that an opportunity does not come again, which should not be let to go away.

According to him, everyone should be serious, along with people from the Terai and the Dooars.

On the other hand, Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba poked fun at Mr Gurung and enacted what he does before addressing a public meeting. Before starting his speech, Mr Zimba did a mimicry of Mr Gurung and waved their party flag with a parody of the Morcha song blaring in the background ‘Dattey kai Dattey ko Morcha le” (Morcha is always lying. The original song is ‘Jeetey ko Jettey kai Morcha le’ (The Morcha keeps on winning).

Speaking about issues mentioned in the BJP manifesto, Mr Zimba said, “Many are saying that tribal status for 11 communities has not been mentioned in the list to be discussed in the Budget Session of Parliament, but it is not important that it be mentioned in the list as there is a procedure for it. If there is a political will then it will happen with us working for it.”

He also said that it was due to some technical reasons that it had not happened till now.

Claiming that the BJP worked in a sudden manner as seen in different instances around the country, he said the ‘Permanent Political Solution’ (PPS) would also happen in an unexpected manner. However, while talking to reporters, he said that the PPS would be given seeing the upcoming elections and Delhi was looking at the role of the GNLF and the Gorkhas.

Mr Zimba also claimed that Subash Ghisngh should be conferred the Padma Bhushan award this time, with the Darjeeling MP Raju Bista having had worked for it and the Home ministry also agreeing to it.

However, Mann Ghisingh did not agree on this, maintaining that people would think they had exchanged it for PPS. The Darjeeling MLA said that in 2022, he will see to it that the title is given to Mr Ghisingh.

In his public address, GNLF Darjeeling sub-division president Ajay Edwards said that their political party should come to power if work needs to be done for the people.

“Even though we have no funds, we have constructed about 20 to 22 roads and if we can come to power, think of what we can do. Time has come now and we must come to power as you can see politics here is in turmoil, when we are not. We have to come to power as people are facing a lot of problems. If we come to power, we can work for you and your issues,” said Mr Edwards.