A day after fire broke out in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri, authorities today launched an extensive review of the electrical set-up in the region’s premier health institution.

However, sources said that maintenance of the electrical fittings there has always been a challenge.

On the other hand, BJP MP of Darjeeling Raju Bista demanded a probe into the fire incident. There are differences of opinion over the cause of the fire in the SNCU yesterday.

While the NBMCH authorities are saying that it was due to an electrical short-circuit, the electrical wing of the PWD does not buy that claim. Engineers said they are still inquiring into the matter.

The early morning fire broke out in the SNCU that had been treating 59 infants there. The fire was spotted at a fan regulator by a nursing staff, while all the babies were safely evacuated.

Meanwhile, NBMCH authorities said they had now stressed more on checking the infrastructure prescribed by the National Building Code for essential fire-safety measures, since a fire incident also took place almost a year ago in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) there.

A 50-year-old woman had died due to suffocation during that incident. “It is a difficult job to maintain the electrical wirings and fittings in the old building that covers a huge area. But after the CCU incident, we have laid special focus on the system and regular checks are being done,” said an NBMCH official.

The electrical wing of the PWD tests the wirings there, and engineers said much modern electrical equipment had been used at the NBMCH now.“Digital meters and tripping devices have already been installed,” a source said.

Engineers said other equipment like surge-protection devices, which help reduce costly downtime and protect sensitive electronic equipment against the damaging effect of lightning, have also been installed. They said the electric power supply circuits or arrangements had been appropriately protected by using earth leakage circuit breaker or residual current circuit breaker (RCCB) in addition to other protective devices of appropriate ratings.

Meanwhile, the Darjeeling MP, Mr Bista, said he would request the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the frequent incidents of fire at the NBMCH. “If the incident occurred due to faulty equipment, faulty wiring or human fault, then those responsible must be held accountable,” Mr Bista said.

NBMCH superintendent Dr Kausik Samajdar said they have remained careful over the safety of patients following the CCU incident last year. “The electrical set-up is checked and examined every week. The safety of the patients is paramount to us,” he said.

He added that the SNCU will resume work after the fumigation on Saturday.