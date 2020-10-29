More than 100 patients allegedly died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) between Panchami (21 October) and Dasami (26 October), raising questions on health services provided during the pujas.

The death rate for the said days is said to be higher as compared to the rate during normal times.

Sources at the NBMCH said 103 deaths had been registered at north Bengal’s premier health institute during the five days of Durga Puja beginning Sasthi, last year too.

“Following this, questions were raised on the proper implementation of the duty roster that is usually prepared for doctors by the NBMCH authorities in view of the Pujas every year. There had also been allegations that rules are violated and the roster is not followed by a section of doctors every year. But this year, the state government had cancelled the leave of doctors also due to the coronavirus pandemic. It should now be looked into whether sufficient doctors were present during those puja days,” sources said.

It is learnt that 101 patients died in those days this year. Eighteen persons died on Panchami, 18 on Sasthi (22 October), 21 on Saptami (23 October), 14 on Astami (24 October), 13 on Nabami (25 October) and 10 on Dasami (26 October).

The NBMCH sources said the figures might include some brought-dead cases and unnatural deaths registered with the police.

NBMCH superintendent Dr Kausik Samajdar, however, said he was not aware of such a number of deaths. According to him, many patients were referred to the hospital during this time.

Sources said around 14-16 deaths occur at the NBMCH on an average, every day, which is considered normal.