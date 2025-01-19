Health services and medical college cadres to be separated in Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that to further enhance healthcare delivery, the government will separate the cadres of the Directorate of Health Services and Medical Colleges. He was addressing a public gathering in Nurpur, Kangra district on Sunday.

Sukhu announced allocations of Rs 5 crore for Arya Government Degree College Nurpur, Rs 3 crore to operationalize the Mother and Child Hospital, Rs 2 crore for a shopping complex at Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Stadium, Rs 2 crore for road maintenance in Nurpur and Rs 2 crore for the Jasur- Katahal road.

He also assured the swift initiation of the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School project in Nurpur and promised to address the town’s parking issues. The Chief Minister, cautioning the drug mafia, stated that the current government will take strict action against those jeopardizing the future of the youth.

He highlighted that the police have launched extensive campaigns against drug traffickers in recent months, confiscating assets worth Rs 11 crore from them. The state government has implemented the PIT-NDPS Act, enabling the detention of habitual offenders in drug trafficking to safeguard public interest, he added.

Referring to the financial challenges inherited from the previous government, he revealed that the BJP government left a debt of Rs 75,000 crore along with pending liabilities of Rs.10,000 crore for employees.

Despite this, the current government is striving to deliver quality services to the people through systemic reforms. He criticized the BJP for failing to mobilize resources and for opposing the reforms that the people of the state support wholeheartedly.

Emphasizing efforts to improve education and healthcare, he pointed out the lack of modern equipment for timely diagnosis in health institutions during the BJP regime. The current government is equipping major hospitals and medical colleges with advanced technology to provide specialist services locally, he claimed.

He said that during the 2023 natural disaster, the state government provided a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore. Sukhu instructed the officers to increase the compensation for fully damaged houses to Rs.7 lakh, acknowledging the hardships faced by affected families.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the current government has taken loans amounting to Rs.28,000 crore over the past two years, of which Rs.18,000 crore was spent on repaying old debts and interest.

“Despite financial challenges, the government generated an additional revenue of Rs.2,200 crore last year and expects to earn Rs.2,400 crore this year,” he said. He criticized the previous “double-engine government” for lowering the standard of public services and providing subsidies to affluent individuals for electoral gain.

The present government is encouraging financially capable people to voluntarily forgo subsidies, he asserted.

He assured that the government is committed to the welfare of all sections, including women, laborers, and farmers. Natural farming is being promoted, and a minimum support price of Rs.45 per liter for cow’s milk and Rs.55 per liter for buffalo’s milk is being provided.