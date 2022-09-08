A man was shot at over a local dispute in the Johripur area of the National Capital following which a complaint was registered at Karawal Nagar police station, an official said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a man named Sonu, resident of Jagdamba colony, Johripur claimed that while he was at his house, some people came shouting at the door. When he did not respond, they fired upon him

Receiving a call informing about the incident, station house officer (SHO) of Karawal Nagar reached the spot along with his staff.

During the interrogation, it came out that Sonu’s cousin Kallu, resident of Ambedkar Colony, Johripur had some dispute with a local boy and Sonu had also intervened in that matter. Thereafter, that local boy had threatened to teach him a lesson, the police said.

The accused has been identified and a special wing has been employed to nab the alleged culprits, the police added.

There was no injury to anyone in the firing incident. The police have registered a complaint under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal code (IPC) along with the 27 Arms Act. The investigation is underway, the police said.