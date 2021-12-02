SJVN urge Yogi Adityanath to allocate for renewable power projects

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allocate more renewable power projects to the public sector firm in the state.

SJVN Director (Finance) A K Singh raised the issue during a courtesy visit to Yogi Adityamath and also briefed him about the progress being made in the allotted 75 MW Solar Project in Parasan Solar Park.

The Solar Park is located at Kalpi tehsil in Jalaun district near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh apprised UP CM that SJVN has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project to Solarworld Energy Solutions Private Limited. The development of the project will involve investment of around Rs 392 crore and it is scheduled to be commissioned by July 2022.

He stated that SJVN bagged this project through competitive bidding held by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) at a tariff of Rs 2.68 per unit for 25 years. The project will generate 168 Million Units (MU) of energy annually and 4205 MU of electricity in 25 years with a capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 25.06 per cent.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has already been signed between UPPCL (Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited) and SJVN for 25 years.

Speaking on the occasion, SJVN chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma stated that SJVN currently has more than 11,000 MW power projects in its portfolio.

Such initiatives would enable SJVN to achieve its shared vision of generating 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040 to meet the company’s objectives, he added.