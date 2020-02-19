Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited been honored with the CBIP Award-2020 of Best Performing Hydro Power Company.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria presented the award to SJVN’s Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma at a function organized by the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) in New Delhi.

The award was presented in the august presence of Chairman, Central Water Commission, RK Jain, Chairman, Central Electricity Authority PS Mhaske and Secretary, CBIP.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that SJVN has received this award for outstanding contribution to the nation by setting new benchmarks in generation & maintenance of Hydro Projects and the use of latest state of Art Technologies and smart solutions for tackling major silt erosion problems.

SJVN’s flagship 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station has been invariably exceeding their design energy targets and their Plant Availability Factors are constantly being above 100%.

He said against the MoU target of generation of 9100 million units of electricity for the current financial year from its power stations, SJVN has generated more than 9270 million units during the current financial year to date.

He told that the financial position of SJVN also remained healthy with total revenue amounting to Rs 2908.99 crore and net profit of Rs. 1364.29 crore in FY 2018-19. This year SJVN is sure of making capital investment of Rs. 1200 crore in the construction of power projects in India and abroad.

Sharma informed that for next Financial Year a CAPEX of Rs. 2880 crore is planned.

Whereas SJVN has an ambitious target of Rs. 25000 crore investment in ongoing and upcoming projects in the next five years.

SJVN has also forayed into the fields of Renewable Energy, Power Transmission and Thermal. SJVN has envisaged Internal Growth Targets and is vigorously marching forward for achieving installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by year 2040.