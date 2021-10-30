Senior Congress leader GS Bali passes away after prolonged illness

Senior Congress leader and former minister G S Bali on Friday night passed away at the age of 67 after prolonged illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

His son Raghubir Singh Bali informed about the Congress leader’s death on social media and said Bali passed away at AIIMS Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for the last few days.

Bali’s mortal remains will be brought to Nagrota in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh by air ambulance where his cremation will be held on Sunday.

Bali had first contested elections on Congress ticket in 1998 after which he retained the seat till 2017 for four consecutive terms and he also remained Transport minister till 2017 after he was given the portfolio in 2003.

Bali was appointed incharge for bypolls to the Mandi parliamentary constituency but he became ill after which he was admitted to AIIMS for further medical treatment.