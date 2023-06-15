Refrain from giving political colour to tragic incident in Salooni: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of murder of a youth in Salooni region of Chamba district.

Exhorting for upholding unity and harmony, he emphasized the need to refrain from giving political or communal colour to the incident.

“Such incidents should not be flared to achieve ulterior motives just for the sake of politics on the cost of communal harmony,” said he during an informal interaction with media here today.

The Chief Minister said that the law will follow its due course and assured the victim’s family that the state government stands firmly with them during this hour of grief and will extend all possible assistance to support them till justice is served.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguard the interests of all communities, Chief Minister Sukhu affirmed that the culprits behind this heinous crime would not escape punishment.

Stringent action will be taken against them as per the law, he asserted.

Urging the public to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities conducting investigation into the matter, he said that the state government is keeping a tab on the situation and is monitoring every aspect of investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that tension prevailed in Salooni area of Chamba district after the murder of a 25-year old youth Manohar, a resident of Bhandal village, whose body was recovered on June 9 from the nullah in the forest area.