Prof Laxmidhar Behera appointed IIT Mandi director

Prof Laxmidhar Behera has been appointed as the new director of Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi

Prof Laxmidhar Behera is currently the Poonam and Prabhu Goel Chair Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. In addition, he is an affiliate faculty member of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Prof Behera earned his B.Sc (Engg) and M.Sc (Engg) from the National Institute of Technology Rourkela in 1988 and 1990 respectively. In 1997, he received a PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Over the past 26 years of his research and teaching career, Prof Laxmidhar Behera has contributed significantly to areas such as Intelligent Systems and Control, Vision-based Robotics, Warehouse Automation, Brain-Computer-Interface and Drone based Pipeline Inspection Systems. In addition to establishing industrial collaboration with TCS, Renault Nissan, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Bharat Electronic Limited, Bangalore, he had made significant technological development in the areas such robotics based warehouse automation, vision and drone guided driver assistance system, and drone guided pipeline inspection systems. Between 2007 and 2009, he worked as a Reader at the University of Ulster, United Kingdom.

In addition, he served as a visiting professor at ETH Zurich and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (FHG), Germany. He supervised 22 PhD candidates to completion. Besides three graduate level textbooks, he has authored 110 peer-reviewed journal articles, 208 conference papers, and 17 book chapters.