Priyanka Gandhi to be star campaigner in HP polls

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra having sounded the poll bugle with the ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ from Solan for Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday, will be the leading star campaigner for the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah participated in a series of public meetings and rallies in various areas of the state, earlier this week.

The stage in Himachal Pradesh seems to be set with PM Modi and Amit Shah versus Priyanka Gandhi to battle it out for their respective parties.

As the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh announced to be held on 12 November, Congress party is likely to come out with the list of candidates who will be contesting the polls within a day or two.

AICC national spokesperson Alka Lamba said, “After the historic success of the Solan rally the state Congress committee has urged Priyanka Gandhi to address more similar rallies. Our proposed rallies to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi will be held in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla.”

“Congress leader Rahaul Gandhi is already busy with ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to unite the people of the country and it seems it will not be possible for him to leave the yatra, however Priyanka Gandhi will fully dedicate herself for the elections campaigns in Himachal Pradesh”, Lamba said, adding the dates for her schedule will soon be chalked out in consultation with the local leaders including the MLAs and the candidates of the constituencies where the rallies are expected to be held.

However, efforts will be made to rope in Rahul Gandhi if he can make it to Himachal Pradesh rallies during his break from the yatra, she added.

“CMs of Congress ruled state’s including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, the newly elected AICC president, Congress leaders at the national level and other states, besides the state senior leaders will figure amongst other star campaigners,” said Alka Lamba.