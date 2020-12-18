Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 196 crore in Arki, Solan and Kasauli Assembly segments in Solan district through video conferencing from Shimla.

The chief minister said that the present state government has not only laid foundation stones of these projects, but has also made adequate provisions in the budget.

He said that the previous state government simply made announcements and laid foundation stones, without making adequate provision of budget.

He said that the state government is ensuring that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

Thakur said that the present state government is completing three years tenure in office on 27 of this month. He said that the state government got full support and cooperation of the people of the State during last three years.

He said that each and every day of the state government is committed towards the welfare and upliftment of the common man. He said that the opposition is making much hue and cry over the pandemic, but the people of the State were aware of their nefarious designs.

Thakur said that several schemes such as Jan Manch and Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100 has been proving boon to the people of the state for redressal of their grievances at their doorsteps.

He said that HP Grahini Suvidha Yojna, Sahara Yojna and HIMCARE had helped the weaker sections of the society. He said that as many as 2.86 lakh families were provided free gas connections under Grihini Suvidha Yojna to make Himachal Pradesh a smoke free state.

Thakur said that the state is fortunate to have benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National BJP President JP Nadda, who hails from the state. He said that double engine of the Central and state government is bound to make Himachal Pradesh forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity.

He also urged the people to elect honest and hardworking candidates for the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the ensuing Panchayat elections.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal thanked the chief minister on behalf of the people of Kasauli Assembly represented by him.

He said that last year the chief minister during his visit to the area had dedicated developmental projects worth Rs 102 crore.

He said that Parwanoo is the first industrial town of the state, where people from different parts of the state work to earn their livelihood.