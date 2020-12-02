Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said directions have been given to identify land for setting up of an oxygen plant in Shimla in view of the increased demand of oxygen in hospitals.

After reviewing Covid-19 situation in Shimla district, Bhardwaj said several important steps had been taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus.

State Urban Development Minister expressed concern over increase in number of corona patients in Sanjauli chowk and Engine Ghar in Shimla and directed the authorities to monitor the situation in concerned areas.

“Engine Ghar ward would remain as a containment zone and in case there is an increase in the number of Covid cases, in that situation Sanjauli market would also be closed as a precautionary measure,” he added. He directed the authorities to ensure proper treatment and facilities for Covid-19 patients, especially those in home isolation.

“Keeping in view the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, the state government has taken stringent steps to contain the virus and under this curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra districts.

Besides, public representatives along with administration have been directed to ensure effective implementation of the guidelines issued by the state government,” he added.