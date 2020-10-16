Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh has adopted the admission roster for Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral Programmes as conveyed by the state government, a varsity release said.

As per the release, in view of the adoption of the reservation roster, fresh opportunity has been given to those candidates for normal seats, who have been included in the new reservation roaster, but have so far not been given an opportunity to apply for admission under the new categories for Academic Session 2020-21.

In addition, an opportunity has also been given to existing applicants who have already applied online for normal seats in BSc, B Tech, MSc, MBA, MBA (Agribusiness) and PhD degree programmes, if they wish to be now considered under any category as per the roaster for this session.

The release said for Undergraduate programmes, fresh applications can be made in the following left out categories as per the new roster: EWS, UR Ex-Serviceman, SC Ex-Serviceman, ST Ex-Serviceman and OBC Ex-Serviceman. For MSc, MBA, MBA (Agribusiness) and PhD programmes, fresh applications can be made in the following left out categories as per the new roaster: EWS, UR Ex-Serviceman/ Ward of Ex-Serviceman, UR IRDP, SC Ex-Serviceman/ Ward of ExServiceman, SC IRDP, ST- ExServiceman/Ward of Ex-Serviceman, ST IRDP, OBC, OBCEx- Serviceman/Ward of Ex- Serviceman, OBC IRDP and OBC PH.

It said in case a candidate has already applied for admission and submitted their counselling proforma before the due date, but could not submit the documents of his respective new category as per the new roster, such students need to send their relevant documents through email.

“The last date to apply and send documents to the university through email is 24 October. Applicants must mention their reference number on the top of the certificates while emailing them to the university. The detailed notice can be viewed on the university website www.yspuniversity.ac.in,” the release said.