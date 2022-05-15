Modi’s visit to boost morale of party workers in Himachal: Kashyap

Himachal Pradesh BJP Suresh Kashyap on Sunday said Prime minister Narendra Modi will attend a function being organised to celebrate the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the Centre and the visit will boost the morale of party workers in the state.

Kashyap said the state BJP unit will celebrate the achievements of the Modi government in eight years of rule in Himachal from 30 May to 15 June.

Under this, PM Modi along with his cabinet colleagues will be visiting Shimla on 31 May and the visit will boost the morale of party workers.

Various campaigns will be run by the workers of the party’s frontal organizations in the run-up to May 30 programme.

We will run awareness programmes on the world’s largest vaccination drive during the Covid period, the free ration scheme, Atal Tunnel Rohtang which was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi.

The PM has also laid the foundation of the Renuka dam which is a long pending demand besides, AIIMS at Bilaspur, he added.

Kashyap stated that a plan had been prepared to felicitate the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the BJP government at the Centre and in the state. A leaflet highlighting the achievements of the Central government would be distributed among the people during the various programmes organized under the campaign.

In addition, party workers at the booth level had also decided to organize various programmes to mark the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the centre under PM Modi. The party workers would also organize door-to-door contact drives to inform the people about the achievements of the Central government, he further added.