Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday inaugurated “Mahila Shakti Kendra Counter” at General Post Office here on Thursday to showcase and sell products prepared by Women Self Help Groups under National Rural Livelihood Mission of State Rural Development Department.

The Chief Minister said that the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing an important role in stabilizing rural economy of the country and the state during Covid-19 pandemic. He said that Rural Development department of Himachal Pradesh has also taken several steps in this direction. Starting of Mahila Shakti Kendras in the main post offices of the state under joint aegis of Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Rural Development Department, Himachal Pradesh and Indian Postal Department was a step towards women empowerment.

Thakur said that handmade products prepared by self help groups would be available for sale at these Counters. Any self-help group formed under the Rural Development Department, through Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, can sell their goods at these sales counters. After the sale, the money would be transferred to the SHGs through direct benefit, he added.

He said that this would not only strengthen the economy of the women folk but also encourage the local products amongst the masses and would realize the dream of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Vocal for Local’ into reality which was a step towards self reliant. He said the state government had also initiated various schemes for the promoting traditional products of the State. He said that this would not only provide employment opportunities to the women within their homes but also upgrade their socio-economic condition.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Secretary Rural Development Dr Sandeep Bhatnagar, Director Rural Development Lalit Jain, Chief Post Master General Meera Ranjan Tshering were also present on the occasion among others.