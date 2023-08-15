Low-key festivites mark I-day function in HP, CM hoists flag at Ridge maidan

A low-key state level function of Independence Day was held at the historic Ridge, Shimla which was presided over by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday. Chief Minister did announce a slew of benefits to freedom fighters, widows, armed forces personnel, orchardists among others.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag and took salute from the contingents of State Police, Home Guards, NCC, NSS Scouts and Guides.

Amidst the calamity in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, Independence Day programs were organized with simplicity in different parts of the state during which no cultural programmes were held.

While addressing the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister greeted the people on Independence Day and said that it was not the right time for the people of Himachal Pradesh to celebrate. He said that incidents of cloudburst and landsliding have occurred at many places. “Many houses have been buried under the debris and people were facing many problems due to the disaster,” he said, adding that he was distressed to see the suffering of the people.

He paid heartfelt tributes to all the people who have lost their lives due to incidents of cloudbursts and other natural calamities.

He said that the suffering of the affected people could not be compensated with money, but the state government would provide all possible help to them in this hour of distress.

The Chief Minister announced to increase the honorarium given by the state government to the freedom fighters from Rs. 15,000 per month to Rs. 25,000 per month and also to increase the honorarium of widows of freedom fighters from Rs. 15,000 per month to Rs. 20,000 per month.

He also announced a 50 percent increase in ex-gratia grant to the dependents of soldiers who were martyred or injured or went missing in war accidents during operations against enemy forces.

“Instead of Rs. 20 lakh, Rs. 30 lakh would be given to the dependents of martyred soldiers in war or war-like circumstances,” he said, adding that the dependents of soldiers who lost their lives in non-operational areas or in operational areas where there is no war will be given RS. 7.50 lakh instead of Rs.percent.

Sukhu further said that Rs. 3.75 lakh would be given to the soldiers who got more than 50 percent disability and Rs. 1.50 lakh to the soldiers with less than 50 percent disability during the operation.

The Chief Minister also announced to increase the amount of financial assistance given under the Vidhva Punarvivah Yojana from Rs. 65 thousand to Rs. 2 lakh. He announced to increase the wages of MNREGA workers from Rs. 224 to Rs. 240 in general areas and from Rs. 280 to Rs. 294 in tribal areas.

This would benefit 9 lakh families working under MNREGA, he added.

Announcing the launch of Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana, the Chief Minister said that a provision of Rs. 50 crore would be made for implementation of this scheme, in which priority would be given to the health of the child and mother in the health and nutrition programmes.

He said that the orchardists have suffered a lot during the disaster, which he has observed in spot visits. He announced to increase the support price under Market Intervention Scheme for apple, mango and litchi in the year 2023.

He announced to increase the support price of apples by a historic one and a half rupees from Rs. 10.50 to Rs. 12.

